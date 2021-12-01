Akuapem Poloo's lawyer boldly speaks after actress loses appeal and goes to jail

The lawyer of embattled actress Akuapem Poloo has spoken following the dismissal of their appeal

According to him, the decision is quite harsh and would have an effect on both mother and child

Akuapem Poloo has been ordered by an Accra High Court to continue serving her 90-day jail term

Lawyer Andrew Vortia, the legal counsel for actress Rosemond Alade Brown famed as Akuapem Poloo has shared his thoughts following his client's case.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Lawyer Andrew Vortia indicated that the decision of the court to dismiss his client's appeal was quite harsh.

According to him, Akuapem Poloo and her son would be the worst hit by the decision since they would be separated for some time.

Photos of Akuapem Poloo. Source: Instagram/Akuapempoloo

Source: Instagram

He continued that the actress and her son had formed quite a formidable bond and it would do them both more harm than good for there to be a separation.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Lawyer Andrew Vortia went on to say that he was not going to appeal the issue at the Court of Appeal but would let her client see out the sentence.

The legal counsel added that even the defence agreed to the fact that the decision was quite harsh on Akuapem Poloo.

Akuapem Poloo Jailed Returns to Continue 90-day term After Court Dismisses Appeal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that popular actress Akuapem Poloo, also known in real life as Rosemond Brown, will have to spend the next 3 months in jail.

The Criminal Court 1 Division of the High Court on December 1, 2021, threw out an appeal filed by lawyers of the actress and socialite.

This followed the 90-day jail term handed to her by an Accra Circuit Court for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her seven-year-old son.

Akuapem Poloo had shared those photos on social media to celebrate the son's birthday in June 2020, and the photos went viral.

Source: Yen Newspaper