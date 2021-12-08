Ebenezer Forson has accepted Bridget Otoo's request to marry a man who can cook

According to him, he can clean as well as cook so he was the perfect match for the TV star

Not long ago, Bridget Otoo indicated that she was looking to marry a Ghanaian man who could cook

Ghanaian actor Ebenezer Forson has asked popular TV star Bridget Otoo to come for his hand in marriage because he could do a lot of things as a husband.

While speaking in a self-recorded video and sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Ebenezer Forson indicated that he could easily become a 'house-husband'.

According to him, he can clean as well as cook any meal imaginable so was the right person to play the role of husband to Bridget Otoo.

He went on to say that he would be more than delighted to walk down the aisle with the TV star and was going to do all her heart desires.

"Madam Bridget Otoo of Metro TV, newscaster, I would like to say that for me I can cook. I can clean 24/7. Please come and pick me, I am the right person. I will marry you. I will do everything for you," Ebenezer Forson was heard saying.

The actor's comments follow an open application Bridget Otoo threw to the public claiming she wanted to marry a Ghanaian man who was good in the kitchen.

