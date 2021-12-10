Music producer, Dr. Dre, has celebrated returning to single life after 21 years of marriage to his ex-wife, Nicole Young

He posed for a photo with smiles in front of silver balloons with the inscription ''Divorced AF''

Dre has been battling his ex-wife Young ever since she filed for divorce in June 2020, asking for half of his $1 billion fortune

But the ''Divorced AF'' party makes it appear Dre and Nicole have reached some sort of agreement

American rapper and music producer, Dr. Dre, has celebrated being back to single life after 21 years of marriage to his ex-wife, Nicole Young.

The pair are no longer legally together but have been sorting out their finances, according to TMZ.

Young is contesting the legitimacy of the prenup, and once that's done, it will help settle their property dispute as well.

On Thursday, December 9, however, Dre’s friend Breyon Prescott uploaded an Instagram photo of the hip hop mogul in front of huge silver balloons with the inscription ''Divorced AF''.

Dre is seen with a huge smile on his face as he spread his arms out to emphasise the message.

Prescott captioned the post as:

''Hey, well my brother @drdre just told me it’s final! Congrats Still Dre .''

Dre has been battling his ex-wife Young ever since she filed for divorce in June 2020, asking for half of his $1 billion fortune.

However, the ''Divorced AF'' party makes it appear Dre and Nicole have reached some sort of settlement.

The pair are still preparing for trial as they fight over the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

While Young admits she signed a prenuptial agreement before they got married in 1996, she claims Dre tore up the agreement a couple of years into the marriage.

The producer denies her claim and is demanding the prenup be enforced in the case.

The prenup does not provide Nicole half of the estate and if enforced she will only receive spousal support.

