Efia Odo's 'forever young' mom draws massive reactions with gorgeous photo

The pretty mother of Efia Odo has warmed hearts on social media with her latest photo

Adombi Serwah was seen posing beautifully as the camera captured her lovely smile

Efia Odo's mother has grown to become a comical figure who features in many of her daughter's videos

Adombi Serwah, the ever-radiant mother of Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Efia Odo, has warmed hearts online with a stunning photo of herself.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the 'forever young' mother of the actress was seen wearing what appeared like a funeral outfit.

Adombi Serwah, known on social media as adombi_nyc, was seen posing in front of a huge house in her beautiful outfit.

Adombi Serwah. Source: Instagram/@adombi_nyc

Source: Instagram

She complimented her look with some exotic-looking ornaments and a pair of stunning sunglasses.

Adombi Serwah decided to leave the photo captionless and allowed her fans and followers to shower her with praise.

Fans react to the photo

Many followers of Efia Odo's mother took to the comment section to react to the photo.

Adombi Serwaa's daughter, Princess was in the comment section with some love-eyed emojis.

yaks_klodin came in with the comment:

"Love you Mama Adombi"

osikanibiyere_adwoa_akomah_ also wrote:

"Mama you look gorgeous"

