Choqolate GH takes over IG; drops no makeup photo flaunting her beauty

Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with a new photo

The burgeoning singer has dropped a new photo glowing as usual

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Pretty Ghanaian dancehall singer and businesswoman, Choqolate GH, has once again dazzled the internet with a new scintillating photo which is causing traffic online.

In the latest photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Choqolate GH was seen flaunting her natural beauty as she posed at a junction in a part of her neighbourhood.

The pretty artiste and businesswoman was captured in a street photograph as she looked straight into the camera.

Photos of Choqolate GH. Source: Instagram/choqolate_gh

Source: Instagram

She was wearing a black t-shirt over a pair of faded grey jeans and complimented her outfit.

Choqolate GH was standing with her hands in front of her as the camera lens captured her natural face without make-up.

After posting the photo, Choqolate GH captioned it:

"Epitome of GRACE @choqo_late -outfit @makola_online -Body #fitness #motivationalquotes #flat #bodygoals #bodyscrub #black"

Fans react to the photo and accompanying caption

Many followers of the gorgeous young lady took to the comment section to shower sweet words on her.

kabailanoel came in with the comment:

"Wow pretty looking good"

paa_kobbie also wrote:

"God's gift"

donnydodat:

"Happy holidays beautiful"

There were many comments that showed many people were madly in love with Choqolate GH's latest photo.

Choqolate GH has always been considered as singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, famed as Ebony Reigns' look alike due to the striking resemblance they share.

