Mzbel and her kids have wowed social media with stunning photos a day before Christmas

The family of three along with their cute dog dazzled in Christmas-themed outfits and posed in front of a Christmas tree

Mzbel is noted for flaunting her kids and wealth on social media at the least chance she gets

Ghanaian musician and businesswoman, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has warmed hearts on social media with lovely 'pre-Chrismas' photos with her kids and their dog.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Mzbel and her kids - a boy and a girl - were seen dressed in Christmas-themed outfits as they posed for the camera.

The adorable family were seen striking many poses as they sat in front of a huge Christmas tree in their home.

What was fascinating about the whole Christmas-themed photos was the fact that the family's dog believed to be called Goldie, was also seen posing in its outfit.

After posting the photos, Mzbel captioned them:

"From me, my kids and my little womfy dog Goldie, we wish all Mzbelievers and all our Christian fans and followers a Merry Christmas. Make it a December to Remember @nanakwame_adepa @lady_kristy2 #Goddess #Mzbel #EkuaUniverse #KamaBi #KamaNakutso"

Fans react to the photos

wusuta1917 commented:

"Merry Christmas to you and your family"

nyemiteidede noted:

"This is beautiful."

serwaaakwei also had this to say:

"Awwwwnn..thanks n many happy returns"

belposh came in with the comment:

"Merry Christmas to you. You deserve all the happiness in the world"

