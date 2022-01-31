Ghanaian social media sensation, Afia Schwar, called out President Akufo-Addo for not attending the one-week ceremony of her late father

The socialite took to social media to share a video of herself asking Nana Akufo-Addo to redeem himself by contributing to the funeral rites

Afia Schwar also revealed her father's last dying wish was to hand her over to the president so he takes care of her in a video going viral

Popular Ghanaian comedienne and social media sensation, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, Afia Schwar, has questioned President Nana Addo on his absence at her father's one-week funeral rite.

Afia Schwar expressed her disappointment and that of her siblings in Nana Akufo Addo for missing out on the much talked about one-week rite and asked that he redeems himself with his contribution.

The one-week funeral rite was held last week Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The event saw the presence of big many personalities and industry players and also made lots of headlines.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her Instagram page, the comedienne is seen seated in a car wearing black outfit as she made the self-made video pouring out her sentiments passionately.

She went on to reveal the that her father was an ardent fan of Nana Addo and that his dying wish was was to leave her in the care of the president.

Afia Schwar captioned video post saying:

"Someone should kindly inform Mr President that my father is dead...And he didn't come to the 1 week...he is an Akan so he knows the tradition..(pure water n nsaabo Kakra) His Excellency we are waiting for your show..Addo Showman. I will pray for you when I get to church wai....Medaase."

Watch Video Here

Social media reactions

@iam_nancy_alfred

"Is president supposed to come nawoo Ghana"

@mhiss_abyna

"Nana we beg do something!"

@piikusuk72

"Nsaabo k3se3 tins!"

