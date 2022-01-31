Afia Schwar Shares Late Father's Last Moments in new Videos; Fans get Emotional

Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwar, has shared very sad videos of her father's last days on earth as he battled cancer in his sick bed

The emotional video has got fans very heart-broken and others also hailing her for being there for her father during his health crisis

Afia Schwarzenegger, observed a one-week celebration for her late father, Augustine Adjei on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Popular Ghanaian comedienne and social media sensation, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwar, has shared very emotional visuals of her late father, Augustine Adjei before his demise.

The video shows her late father's struggle with cancer in his last days on earth with very heartfelt captions attached to the video post.

Afia Schwar's post has got many fans and social media users very emotional as they react with sympathizing comments and others strengthening her to take heart.

In the video posts on Instagram, the late Augustine Adjei is seen helpless in a very sick state as Afia Schwar affectionately feeds him, and the other shows a daughter-father time they had together in his last days.

She captioned the video of her feeding her father stating:

Cancer stole A lot from us but never got the opportunity to steal the bond we share. I miss doing basic chores for you, I miss your appreciative look. I miss ur eyes .I miss you my father. Happy 1st heaven bday…Can’t stop crying Dada. Ps: the last time my father ate.. he took 3 spoons of ensure plus drink… 4 days later he went to be with the lord

Social Media reactions

@maamepeake

"U really did well ...God bless for time and love u shown to him dats all he expected from u and u did it , may it be done unto u"

@cosy_hub5

"Awwwwww his soo proud of you wherever he is dear you have shown that women can actually do much better than what men out there can do .I love you"

Self-proclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger, observed a one-week celebration for her late father, Augustine Adjei on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The one-week funeral rite which made headlines and had its photos flood social media platforms was held at De Temple social center at Achimota in Accra.

The event was turned into a gathering of celebrities as many popular personalities graced the event to throw their weight behind Afia Schwar.

