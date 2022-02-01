Kwaku Manu cracks ribs as he speaks French with French ambassador; video drops

Kwaku Manu has left many people rolling on the floor in laughter over his meeting with the French ambassador

The Kumawood star was seen engaging Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé in a conversation

He started speaking French and it left the people on the table bursting into laughter after he said he was a Twi ambassador

Popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has cracked ribs on social media following his meeting with Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé, the French Ambassador to Ghana.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Kwaku Manu was spotted seated at a table with the French ambassador.

While conversing, the comic actor decided to recount a time he went to an embassy to secure a visa.

Photos of Kwaku Manu and French ambassador.

Source: Instagram

According to him, he was greeted in French and he decided to respond in equal measure - a gesture which got the person to quickly switch to English.

Kwaku Manu indicated that the interviewer had noticed that he (Manu) could not understand French and switched so they could have a meaningful discussion.

He however added that after a few responses in English, the interviewer told Kwaku Manu that his English was as bad as his French which left the people on the table laughing.

Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé, then said that Kwaku Manu was trying with his English and confessed that many French nationals also spoke very bad English.

Kwaku Manu then went on to say that he was a Twi Ambassador which caused Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé to ask for some Twi lessons from him.

