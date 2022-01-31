Fella Makafui has got her fans talking, laughing, and praising her over hew new comic skit she shared

In the video, Fella is asked by an interviewer where she comes from and she just responded "outside"

When asked to be specific, she said she comes from Takoradi, and this has got people reacting massively because Takoradi is a town in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress and businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has proven to be versatile in the entertainment industry.

Fella, aside from being a businesswoman, is also a singer and a comedian.

She often thrills fans with her funny videos recorded and shared on TikTok.

A collage of Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @fellamakafui/Instagram

Source: Instagram

For her new comedy skit, Fella was speaking in an interview in which she was asked where she comes from.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She responded: “Outside”, and when the interviewer asked her to specify where exactly, she said “Takoradi”.

Fans react to Fella Makafui's video

Many people have reacted to Fella's funny video with some only using laughter emojis.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ameyaw112: “Nonsense.”

___.maabena: “The facial expression alone after saying I'm from outside.”

dkbghana: “So who is the president of takoradi?”

society_knows_frederick: “pretty.”

daybreakhimself_: “Mom.”

kwesi__mayback: “U tear me.”

akuagoldi: “Oh my role model”

um_ephya: “Herh Fella u mad.”

silenyonam: “Is the really for me.”

deborah_oconnor6: “I love this lady so much.”

island_frimpongamg: “Mummy”

tekpehelikemqueendarling: “I love you very much.”

Fella Makafui pretends to be deaf and dumb in another comedy

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui feigned deafness and dumbness when a preacher approached her to share God’s word with her.

The funny video featured the funny Nigerian comedian, Zicsaloma, who knocked on Fella’s door and when she came out, he made it clear to her that he had come to preach.

From the look on Fella’s face, it seems she was initially interested in listening to what message was coming until the comedian mentioned that he would need about 4 hours of her time.

This quickly changed Fella’s demeanour and her interest waned.

When the preacher asked about her name, she started muttering words and signaled that she could neither hear what the preacher was saying nor speak to him. But she was caught in the end.

We also published 10 funny videos of Fella Makafui proving she is indeed a talented comedian.

Source: YEN.com.gh