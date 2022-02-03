Mock Sin: Popular Ghanaian Musician Advises Colleagues to invest in their craft

Ghanaian artiste, Mock Sin, has given counsel to his colleagues in the music industry to put money into their works

According to the Afro Pop Reggae sensational artist, music can be very lucrative if artistes invest in their craft

Mock Sin advices artistes to make music a full-time gig and take advantage of every revenue stream available

Ghana based Nigerian singer, producer and all round entertainer, Mock Sin has asked his colleagues to cultivate the habit of investing immensely in their craft.

According to him, musicians should not hesitate to seek help or otherwise enrich themselves in areas in which they fall short. Mock Sin believes investing in music even as a young artiste is the way to go.

For him, investing in one’s craft is goes beyond sowing money in your craft but putting in your utmost perfection in all areas of your craft, from lyrics, to rehearsals, to stage craft and all.

In explaining his point, the talented artiste stated:

“ As a young artiste, you need to spend. I am not talking even about money. You need to invest in good lyrics, rehearse with a band, spend time with those already in the business to learn from them etc."

Mock Sin also touched on young artiste laying back when it comes to their craft. He asserted that one must not reach to the top before investing their hundred percent in their craft.

“Hardly do you see young musicians investing in their craft. This is because they think they are not yet there to be putting money and hardwork in their music. It is only a few artistes who put in their all because they know what they stand to benefit at the end of it all."

he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview.

Mock Sin who is planning some collabos with some of the A-list musicians has to his credit other songs such as We All Go Make Am featuring Kwame Yogot, Show Dem, Thunder Fire Corona and The Matter.

Source: YEN.com.gh