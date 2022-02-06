Highlife/Afrobeat musician, Kuami Eugene, has released photos posing shirtless in a modern kitchen

The Angela hitmaker, who uploaded the Instagram snaps to promote his latest song Fire Fire , flexed his well-cut physique

Social media user, Obiba_statute commented, ''Ee Mr Chef ‍. Please invite me when u are done Fire Fire''

Award-winning Highlife/Afrobeat musician, Kuami Eugene, is famed for his writing and singing prowess to produce hit songs to delight fans across the world.

Unlike his popular songs, the Angela hitmaker is not known for his culinary skills or ability to satisfy unfamiliar tastebuds with mouth-watering dishes.

In new photos on his Instagram, however, Kuami Eugene sought to establish that he can cook delicious meals as much as he produces banging songs in the studio.

The 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year released the snaps showing his well-cut physique in a plush kitchen to promote his latest song Fire Fire, released on YouTube on February 1.

Kuami Eugene, notoriously private with his romantic life, was photographed shirtless, turning heads on social media feeds.

The eye-catching snaps have gathered reactions from netizens, especially from pretty young ladies, with many drooling over him. YEN.com.gh selected a few below:

Obiba_statute indicated:

''Ee Mr Chef ‍. Please invite me when u are done ✅. Fire Fire .''

Original_b.o.y said:

''Kuami, please you have to take that Fire Fire song more serious ooo.''

Official_dacoster commented:

''Wei di3 naked chef ‍ ❤️.''

