Anita Akuffo announced her upcoming marriage to Opoku Sanaa with lovely pre-wedding photos

The photos have sparked mixed reactions online, with some followers sending warning signals to Akuffo

Those concerned pointed to her fiancé's earrings, calling them a potential 'red flag' for marriage

Media personality Anita Akuffo has received a friendly warning from fans after announcing her upcoming marriage to Opoku Sanaa.

Akuffo released pre-wedding photos with the Dubai-based Sanaa on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be's earring in their pre-wedding photos sparks criticism online. Photo source: @ann_ita1

Source: Instagram

The photos have since gone viral online with many of the TV3 presenter's followers and colleagues sharing congratulatory messages.

However, not all the reactions to Akuffo's announcement have been celebratory, as some have come as caution to her.

In some of the reactions to her post on X (Twitter), some followers made observations about her fiancé's fashion and warned her to be cautious.

For many of the people sending the friendly warning, the fact that Opoku Sanaa was wearing earrings was a red flag.

See Anita Akuffo's X (Twitter) post below:

Fans warn Anita Akuffo over fiancé's earrings

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the concerns fans raised about Anita Akuffo's fiancé's earring below.

@cobo2official said:

"You guys always go for the bad boys....hear me out, Anita, guys with earrings are a big red flag!"

@Frederi61610774 said:

"Editing wei de3...I don't think u paid the maker....guys with earrings are a red flag."

@slim_Thick005 said:

"Are you going to marry a guy with earrings? That’s a red flag."

@ywglobal said:

"I'm not sure Isaiah will approve of a man wearing earrings as your husband, but it’s your choice to make, though. We listen, we don’t judge."

It is worth noting that Anita Akuffo only responded to a few of the comments about her husband-to-be's choice to wear earrings, and the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) graduate did not say much except to laugh over it with emojis.

The award-winning TV presenter is on record as having mentioned her red flags about men, without naming earrings as one.

In a viral video, she said that men who are still friends with their exes were what she considered a red flag.

Who is Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be?

For those who may not know, Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be, Opoku Sanaa, multi-career personality working as a marketer, musician, bass player, music director, and creative entrepreneur.

Based in Dubai, he is a Sales and Market Support Executive at Daimler Truck and the founder of Inceptus, a creative studio focused on live music experiences.

On the entertainment front, Opoku Sanaa is widely recognised as a skilled bassist who has directed live sets for gospel star Joe Mettle. He was named Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

TV3 presenter Anita Akuffo's pre-wedding photos have been trending online since Thursday, May 20, 2026. Photo source: @ann_ita

Source: Instagram

Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's husband-to-be had reacted to her announcement of their upcoming marriage.

Opoku Sanaa shared the same pre-wedding photos posted by the media personality with a caption consisting only of two emojis.

He shared the photos with the smiling face emoji, indicating happiness or joy over the latest development in his life.

Source: YEN.com.gh