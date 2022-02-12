Stonebwoy's daughter and son, Jidula and Janam, have been spotted pounding fufu in a new video on social media

The Instagram video shows Jidula sitting and controlling affairs in the mortar while Janam handled the pestle

Many social media users who have come across the fufu-pounding video have shared hilarious reactions

Stonebwoy's children, Jidula and Janam, are growing into a big girl and a boy and will soon be helping in undertaking some of the chores in their house.

Jidula and Janam have exhibited the trait of helping with chores in a new video. The two tried to help their mother as she prepared 'fufu' at home.

In the video shared on Jidula's Instagram page, the three-year-old is seen sitting on the laps of her mother, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla.

Stonebwoy's children, Jidula and Janam, have been spotted pounding fufu

Source: Instagram

Jidula touched the 'fufu' in the mortar as if she was preparing it from start. Janam, on the other hand, was standing and holding the pestle with someone's help. Jidula then asked:

"Are you ready? Okay let's go. Jaja bend it."

Stonebwoy's heard in the background asking Janam what he was doing. A woman nearby answered that he was pounding fufu amid some laughter.

Stonebwoy's fans hail Jidula and Janam

The fufu-pounding video of Jidula and Janam has stirred loads of reactions from social media users. Many people have found their actions hilarious. See below for some of the comments YEN.com.gh sighted

adzovinad said:

"What can’t she do? This girl is someone’s grandmother ."

evert_boateng said:

"Is Janam holding the pestle for me."

annbaako said:

" it’s great to be a child in a loving home. Akolaa nsa da fufuo mu sei ."

adjoarachel said:

"Let's welcome CJ graduating from being our social media grandma to being our social media great great great grandmother ."

yungbarrista_b said:

"Eiii this your fufu dierrr water p3 ooo."

iam.amanoa said:

"definitely the serious face and toy car for me."

