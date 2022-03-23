The estranged wife of the former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan, Gifty Gyan, has displayed her fun side in a new video on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Gifty’s Instagram, she is seen at the airport walking briskly and yet gorgeously while enjoying Camidoh’s Sugarcane tune.

Gifty is then seen making gestures with her hands and fingers to show that she was really enjoying herself.

A collage of Asamoah Gyan and Gifty. Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3 @_ohemaa_/Instagram

Fans react to Gifty’s ‘enjoyment’ video

Some social media users have reacted to Gifty Gyan’s video and are full of admiration for her.

Diva Ab, for instance, commented that love is sweet:

diva1_ab1: “Wow....love be sweet oh.”

Shen responds in the Akan language that love is really sweet:

__ohemaa___: “@diva1_ab1 paaaa.”

See more comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

game0007: “Ohemaaa! Royalty! What a beauty.”

safeafricasecurity: “My beautiful sis, you dawg me since.”

hajjfawzie: “Baby girl for life.”

tbarima: “I just love u from a distance.”

starfaith888: “The beauty is just too much sis.”

afua_lartebea: “Mrs Gyan.”

__nana_kwasi_sterlin: “Always on point Mum. God bless you.”

serwaavee: “U fine oh.”

royalbilos: “Don’t chill alone ooo yoo.”

nanayaa.gyamfuaaa: “Beautiful Ohemaa.”

