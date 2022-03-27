Chris Attoh has spoken about the death of his wife Bettie Jenifer who was shot dead in the United States of America

According to Attoh he was never a suspect in the killing of his wife when he spoke in an interview

The actor's wife was shot in the head on May 10, 2019, by armed men at the car park of an office

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Popular Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh, has finally opened up for the first time in three years after the death of his late wife, Bettie Jenifer.

The celebrated actor has been so quiet on the death of his wife who was murdered in Greenbelt, Maryland, in the United States of America (USA).

Following his wife's untimely death, reports went viral that the police had invited the Ghanaian to answer some questions.

Chris Attoh Speaks in video 3 Years After Wife's Murder (Photo credit: Instagram/Chris Attoh)

Source: UGC

Due to that many came to the conclusion that he might have a hand in his wife's death.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Now, he has come out to clear the air in an interview with celebrated blogger, Zionfelix.

In the interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, Attoh claimed his wife's death broke him down because he loves her so much.

The Ghanaian who is currently based in California stated that he is not ready to go into details regarding his wife's death.

Attoh then stressed that he was never a suspect in his late wife's death.

Skip to the 30th minute

Chris Attoh’s wife shot dead in the USA

Chris Attoh's wife was shot dead on March 10, 2019, in Greenbelt, a city in the USA state, Maryland.

According to Greenbelt police, Bettie Jenifer was shot in the head at the car park of an office complex at around 5:10 pm.

Initial investigations by police in the US indicated that Jenifer had exited a nearby office building and was walking towards her car when she was approached by a suspect who was armed with a handgun.

Mimi Andani baby girl after 2 miscarriages

After two miscarriages and one chemical pregnancy, singer Mimi Andani Michaels and her husband Nana Michaels have welcomed their ''miracle'' daughter.

The couple welcomed baby Marvella Dzikunu Michaels weeks ago, and Mimi made their bundle of joy public on Instagram Saturday, March 26.

Mimi disclosed that she and her husband had a rough journey to parenthood as she shared their story.

Source: YEN.com.gh