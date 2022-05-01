Former GMB queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa recently stepped for the funeral of actress Gloria Sarfo's mother at Akyem Osiem in the Eastern Region

Appearing at the funeral, Akua GMB rocked a black kaba and slit made in a corset dress style which showed off her beauty and shape

A video and photos showing Akua GMB's good looks have stirred loads of reactions with many fans praising her

Former beauty queen Sally Akua Amoakowaa, popularly known as Akua GMB, has set tongues wagging after showing off her beauty on social media.

Akua GMB, the 2011 winner of TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful, recently attended the funeral ceremony for the mother of actress Gloria Sarfo. The funeral was held at Akyem Osiem in the Eastern Region.

Before she stepped out, Akua gave her followers on Instagram a look at what she was wearing by sharing a video. The video shows Akua rocking black kaba and slit and turning around.

Akua GMB 'slayed' to the funeral of Gloria Sarfo's mother Photo source: @iamakuaamoakowaa

Source: Instagram

The mourning cloth which was sewn like a corset dress looked stylish as it hugged Akua's body and brought out all her contours. She complimented her look with a red pair of high heels and a bag in the same colour as the heels.

Akua GMB glows at Gloria Sarfo's mother's funeral

After showing fans how she was turning up for the funeral, Akua GMB later shared photos of herself at the ceremony.

The photos gave a clearer view of Akua's outfit revealing that she also had a headgear that matched her heels and bag.

At a point, she carried a glass of what looked like sparkling wine. She looked very beautiful in her outfit.

See the photos below:

Akua GMB's looks earn praise from fans

Akua's looks in the video and photos have earned hear admiration from her online followers. For many of them, Akua was looking shapelier and more beautiful. Others also described her fashion sense as classy.

sahadamahmud said:

"Wooooooooow who get this sexy cutie fine baby Sis you goooooooooood. Shape paaaaaa nie Wo y3 mold ."

augustaanokyewaa said:

"Shiee wow....see bodie!....."

kall_me_suzybrooks said:

"God bless you...Looking pretty as usual."

cherewaah_ said:

"Life de3 wonim b)."

helinaowus

"Always on point dear❤️❤️❤️."

