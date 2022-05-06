Ghanaian Blogger, GH Hyper has announced the engagement to his fiancee by sharing photos of the christening of their first child

He revealed the name of the child and how the families from both sides helped pick the name of his daughter

Fans and well-wishers have shared their excitement and reactions to the news as the couple celebrated their bundle of joy

Stephen Adotey Mingle, popularly known on social media as GH Hyper, has announced the engagement to his fiancee by sharing photos of the christening ceremony of their child.

Taking to Instagram to share the great news, the Ghanaian Blogger said bringing a child into the world was one of the many milestones in his life.

Ghanaian Blogger, GH Hyper and Wife and Daughter. Photo Source: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

His daughter was christened in a private ceremony last week Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at their residence.

Before the two families gathered, she was given the name Emmanuella Nicole Aku Mingle, as per tradition.

Gh Hyper hints of impending engagement

According to him, the christening of his daughter is the stepping stone to the engagement ceremony to his beloved fiancee which would take place in a few months.

The family only naming ceremony is just the precursor to the Grand baby christening /engagement ceremony for my partner and I in a few months time.

He added that:

The Mingle and Atuahene families would like to express our immense gratitude to anyone who showed unending love and support to us and our little angel Emmanuella at this exciting time.

Gh Hyper's followers react to ihis baby christening

The news has got fans, friends and well-wishers congratulating the couple on their bundle of joy.

Business Mogul and Brand Influencer, @darkskindchk said:

Congrats ❤️

@__phylis commented:

Ayisha Modi @she_loves_stonebwoyb shared:

Beautiful family

Renowned Journalist and Broadcaster, @abeikusantana congratulated GH Hyper and his growing family.

Congratulations. It’s a blessing

@djmensah also commented:

Like joke man take sweep sweet girl

@sammybaahflex said:

Congratulations Bruv

@__phylis commented under the post saying:

Gh Hyper announces birth of his daughter

This comes after the celebrity blogger welcomed a newborn baby last month with his fiancee Evelina.

He announced the birth of their first child, a girl, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The blogger shared maternity photos of Evelina, who he described as his wife. The photos showed the new mother during the time of her pregnancy.

Source: YEN.com.gh