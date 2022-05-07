A new photo of Akua GMB rocking a combination of white and red has got fans admiring her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She is currently on a vacation in Europe with her children and sharing lots of photos with her fans online.

She matched her attire with her shoes and choice of bag. And this has got fans hailing her.

A collage of Akua GMB. Photo credit: @iamakuaamoakoaa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Reactions to Akua GMB’s photos

Many people have praised Akua’s sense of dressing. Some say they have a lot of respect for Akua for the way she carries herself.

Others say she dresses with class and decency.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

iamafialee: “U know how to dress paaaaaaaa.”

aboagye8215: “Awwww show them levels.”

oforiransford796: “This is what we called woman.”

aboagye8215: “Awwww show them levels.”

anitagyeman: “agude3 maame.”

gracefully_br9ken: “Look at you looking effortlessly classy.”

deedede79: “Beautiful soul.”

amashnz: “U kno wats up. Very beautiful and classy lady.”

jackieserwaa: “You are so beautiful.”

larnoh_mabel: “You’re too foine.”

patricia.opoku.16: “Awww you so beautiful.”

akomahdanquah: “Very beautiful.”

adiepena_s_collection: “Beautiful damsel always on point.”

awuramagyaubea: “Classy.”

lucya6565: “U re beautiful no sizes.”

kwabena8431: “Wow you are so beautiful.”

mirabelasamoah: “Pretty queen enjoy urself u deserve it”

fibbiesmakeover: “Maturity at it peak.”

aziznadia3: “This is wat they don't like you know how to carry yourself.”

naimaaa88: “U re very beautiful and I respect you a lot.”

Source: YEN.com.gh