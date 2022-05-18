Late Kumawood actor Osei Tutu's younger brother, Ernest Obiri Yeboah, has opened up on the circumstances of his brother's death

In a video, Obiri Yeboah narrated how Tutu's sickness rendered him unable to swallow anything including food and water for three weeks

Osei Tutu passed away in the morning on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his hometown of Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti Region

A brother to late Kumawood star Osei Tutu has shared details about the health condition of the actor before his passing.

Tutu, one of the most notable faces in the Kumawood movie industry passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tutu passed away in his hometown of Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti region.

Earlier yesterday, the shocking death of Ghanaian veteran actor born Nana Osei Tutu popularly known as Tutu took many social media users by surprise.

Following the unfortunate news, the actor's younger brother, Ernest Obiri Yeboah, has revealed that Tutu fell ill for a few weeks.

Tutu suffered and couldn't eat for weeks

In an interview with Ghpage TV, Obiri Yeboah indicated that Tutu was complaining of pains in his throat when he went to bring from Kumasi.

The deceased was first admitted to a hospital at Sakra Wonoo but his condition did not improve and was sent back to a bigger health facility.

According to the young man, Tutu's pain was so severe that he could not eat nor drink anything for the three weeks before his demise.

"My brother suffered a lot. He did not eat or drink for three weeks even though he liked food a lot. He felt no pain on his body except in his throat. Whenever he tried to spit out phlegms, it came with blood," he said.

Tutu's mom in tears as she shares the mystery of his death

Earlier, Tutu's mother had also shared some details about the deceased actor's condition and the spiritual

The tearful mother disclosed that her son consulted a spiritualist over his illness and got nine pins removed from Tutu's throat.

Dr Likee breaks down in tears over Kumawood actor Osei Tutu's death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that comic actor Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee on social media, has spoken on the news of the death of his friend, Osei Tutu.

In a post on his Instagram page, Ras Nene, shed tears as he mourned his Kumawood colleague whom he described as a brother.

