Kwaku Manu went live on TikTok to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Kessben FM presenter DJ KA's alleged private video leak

The actor questioned the moral authority of those dragging DJ KA online, pointing out the double standards in how Ghanaians respond to such situations

Kwaku Manu also made a lighthearted plea to anyone who may have secretly recorded him, asking them to return the footage

Actor and entrepreneur Kwaku Manu has criticised Ghanaians over their reaction to a leaked video involving Kessben FM presenter DJ KA. He made the comments during a live TikTok session addressing the ongoing controversy.

Kwaku Manu criticises Ghanaians' reaction to Kessben FM presenter DJ KA's alleged leaked video. Image credit: Kwaku Kasa/Kwaku Manu (X & TikTok).

Source: Twitter

DJ KA, whose real name is Rexford Adu Ntim, has become the subject of an alleged private video leak that began circulating online on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The Kumasi-based radio personality is widely known for his content on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook, celebrating classical Ghanaian music.

The allegations have sparked a widespread reaction, given his public image.

The identity of the woman allegedly featured in the video has not been confirmed, and it remains unclear how the footage entered public circulation.

Kwaku Manu blasts Ghanaians over DJ KA reaction

The live TikTok video, captured by I Am Kofi Poku, saw Manu address the backlash directly, saying he found the public reaction somewhat hypocritical.

He said: "It appears those dragging him are innocent. But some have three, four, five children. But we are making comments as though he is the only one to fall into such a predicament."

Manu went on to jokingly ask that if anyone had a leaked video of him, they should return it rather than share it. He said:

"Maybe you have secretly recorded me, I beg of you to return it. I will not take any action against you. Please forward it to me because it's not yours."

The TikTok video of Kwaku Manu criticising Ghanaians on their reaction towards the leaked DJ KA video is shown below.

Ghanaians react to DJ KA leak controversy

The alleged leak has triggered widespread conversation on social media, with many users expressing shock at DJ KA's alleged role in recording the encounter.

Some social media users have also raised concerns about the ethics of sharing such content, with journalist Erastus Asare Donkor among those who have publicly cautioned Ghanaians against circulating the footage.

He reminded the public that circulating such content without consent is a criminal offence under Ghanaian law and called for restraint amid the growing controversy.

Old DJ KA and Ama Parone clip resurfaces

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that amid the ongoing controversy surrounding DJ KA, an older clip of him alongside Lynx Radio presenter Ama Parone has also resurfaced online.

In the footage, the pair are seen reminiscing over Daddy Lumba's classic song "Odo Ntira," with Parone previously crediting DJ KA for playing a role in launching her broadcasting career.

The clip has drawn renewed attention purely because of DJ KA's current trending status, and is unrelated in content to the allegations surrounding him.

Source: YEN.com.gh