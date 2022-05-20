Kumawood actress Clara Benson, famously known as Maame Serwaa, has been spotted in a new video online

The video shows Maame Serwaa flaunting her beautiful figure in a tight pair of jeans and a crop top

The actress' video which was first shared on Snapchat has stirred mixed reactions about her looks among social media users

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has popped up with a video on social media.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh has the Kumawood star showing off her good looks and style in a characteristic fashion.

Maame Serwaa rocked a pair of blue jeans which looked tight on her and brought out all the contours. For her shirt, Serwaa chose to go with a cropped t-shirt which showed parts of her belly.

Maame Serwaa has released another video to show off her curves

Source: Instagram

She completed her sporty look with pair of white-coloured Yeezy crocs and long black hair which she was holding all through the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Serwaa who has recently been releasing some eye-catching videos online continued in that line as she turned around to reveal her nice figure. She went back and forth for a while before the video ended.

From all indications, Serwaa seemed to be loving her new look in the video which has found its way onto Instagram after she shared it on her Snapchat.

Watch below for the video as reposted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa:

Maame Serwaa's looks stir reactions online

Since the actress' video emerged, social media users have been sharing mixed reactions. While some praised her, others wondered if she was comfortable.

mari_gyataa said:

"Area mama with the body ."

nanakwakuwhyte said:

"So what’s all this about I can’t seems to understand why she’s walking back and forth ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️."

looking4aj said:

"Area mama always sends me."

prismen19 said:

"So does she feel comfortable in this her new body ??? Eeeeeeeiiiiii hmmmmmm."

Photos of Maame Serwaa "Rich Boyfriend" Pop Up

Meanwhile, Maame Serwaa recently bounced back in the trends on social media over her love life.

This was after a blogger released photos of a young man who is the supposed boyfriend of the young actress.

Maame Serwaa's fans and other social media users reacted to the handsome young man's photos with mixed feelings.

Source: YEN.com.gh