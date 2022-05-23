Kourtney Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker say I do for the third time in Italy in a lavish wedding

The celebrity couple exchanged their marriage vows with their family and friends in attendance with Kourtney's daughter being the ring bearer

Kris Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch, walked Kourtney down the aisle in the beautiful ceremony and gave her away

Kourtney Kardashian has married Travis Barker for the third time in a plush wedding ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at their wedding ceremony in Italy. Photo: Kourtney Kardashian.

Lavish Kardashian wedding

Kourtney and Travis travelled to Italy to say "I do" in front of their loved ones just days after marrying in a courtroom wedding.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Blink-182 drummer married on May 22 in a grandiose outdoor ceremony in the village of Portofino in Italy, following a Las Vegas ceremony in April and an intimate courthouse wedding in Southern California on May 15.

Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows on a crimson carpeted altar at the 16th-century Castello Brown in front of friends and family, including her children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, and Travis' children Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22.

Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle

Kourtney shares her three children with ex-husband Scott Disick, while Travis has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Neither of the ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriends attended the wedding.

Penelope was the flower girl, Atiana and Alabama were bridesmaids and the ring bearer was Reign.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, Kourtney's siblings, were also present.

Kris Jenner, her mother, escorted her down the aisle.

Kourtney and Travis married legally in Santa Barbara, Calif, days before travelling to Italy, with her grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and his father Randy Barker as witnesses.

