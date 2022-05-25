A young Nigerian has found internet fame in his sterling ability to mimic the voices of some popular Nigerian celebrities and entertainers

The lad , popularly known as Domb Gorge , was captured in the midst of some young men who dared him to mimic how singer Davido and entertainers Broda Shaggi and Woos speak

, , Gorge didn't disappoint and not only perfectly mimicked the aforementioned celebrities' manner of speaking but acted like them

Domb Gorge, a talented Nigerian who became a viral sensation over his imitation talents has continued to impress netizens with his ability.

In a video he shared on TikTok, Domb showcased his ability to talk and act like singer Davido, and entertainers Broda Shaggi and Officer Woos in style before some men.

Stunned people spray him cash. Photo Credit: TikTok/@dombgorge

The men had challenged him to do it before them.

Without wasting time, he switched his voice into Davido's husky tone and shouted the singer's 'tule' signature line.

He then acted and spoke like comedian Broda Shaggi as if shooting one of his funny skits.

Domb then wrapped things up with a perfect gesticulation and imitation of Officer woos. His performance amazed the men who sprayed money on him.

Watch the video below:

Netizens were thrilled

Collins Janet Xplore said:

"First of all, I think there's an under voice coz I don't believe u just imitated their voice so good then I tink davido is in dis video,who else tink so."

ARIES said:

"Abeg make I ask oh na so Davido dey talk....I say make I do small amebo .."

lilianchizzy said:

"Omoh I just followed you now because of this video."

Modest said:

"Guy you don't scatter my brain....I love this mehn.."

angelykay007 said:

"Nice one bro, I go like call you come my party use you do surprise for person... I swear you too good, my fav comedian."

Source: YEN.com.gh