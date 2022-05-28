Actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has shown off substantial cleavage in a sizzling photo on social media

The movie and legal personality flexed her beauty and maximum cleavage in a revealing outfit with a plunging bare front

Several fans and followers who have seen the saucy image were quick to react to her appealing look

The beautiful Ghanaian actress and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has flexed substantial cleavage in a steamy photo on social media on May 28.

The 39-year-old legal brain and fashionista has earned her reputation for vacationing at luxurious destinations outside the country.

Sandra Ankobiah is in France and has given fans a glimpse of how she's spending her time.

Photos of Sandra Ankobiah. Source: sandraankobiah

Source: Instagram

The lawyer shared a photo showing off maximum cleavage. She paired her ensemble with sunshades and bracelets.

Fans who saw her spicy photo were quick to react to her eye-catching look.

How netizens react

Gxfty commented:

''Beautiful.''

Abena_nani said:

''Baby girl.''

Monkabdulsamed commented:

''Travelling ambassador.''

Sandra Ankobiah: Video of Actress and Lawyer Looking like Moesha Surprises fans

Actress and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah has got fans talking with a new video of her looking like her colleague actress Moesha Boduong.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra looks heavier behind than what she is known for.

She attended an event over the weekend, where the video was taken.

Yvonne Okoro's father tells Sandra Ankobiah to wear her dress

Meanwhile, Sandra was recently in the news when her colleague actress, Yvonne Okoro's father, expressed concern about her dress and grooming.

Ankobiah had shared a video looking so dashing and admiring her beautiful hair. Her dress is without sleeves and has been designed in a way that her neck is laid bare.

Yvonne Okoro commented on the video and revealed that her father was asking why Ankobiah did not wear her dress.

Source: YEN.com.gh