A father confessed to running away from jail custody to watch over his kids he had left at home

The 32-year-old dad said he was worried about the welfare of his children and life in prison was also hard

The man who was apprehended later this month was added to six-month imprisonment to the six-month he was serving at the correctional facility in Choma, Zambia

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A man has admitted in the court that he escaped from jail to take care of his children back at home.

Man escaped jail to take care of his children. Photo: Spring24 TV, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Zambia man escapes jail custody

The father is facing one count of escape from lawful custody, which is contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Agani Mudenda found himself on the wrong side of the law having escaped from a correctional officer on 18th February 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mudenda, a 32-year-old was being in convict under the correctional facility in Choma town, Zambia but escaped.

Zambian father worried of children

The accused said he was worried over the welfare of his kids while in prison and so he ran away from custody.

Dad Mudenda also narrated that life in prison was so hard for him that he could not cope with the environment.

The correction officer ran after the man, but his attempt to catch him did not bear fruit and the man was only apprehended later this month.

Zambian dad sentenced to imprisonment

According to reports by Sprint24TV, the accused person was serving a six-month jail term after being convicted of theft.

After consideration, the magistrate sentenced the man to six months' imprisonment and hard labour to run consecutively with his previous sentence.

Flawless Mom, 39, and Daughter, 15, Duo Leaves SA Amazed by Their Beauty and Youthfulness: "Look Like Sisters"

In a separate story published by YEN.com.gh, a video of a beautiful mom and daughter duo left SA online users amazed at their youthful appearance.

A video of the pair was posted on TikTok by the 39-year-old mom @ladypru who is seen dancing with her “mini me” 15-year-old daughter.

The two, sporting pale pink dresses, dance to the track Buga by Kizz Daniel and Tekno and have instantly won over online praise from adoring netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh