Celebrated broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah recently had a hangout with Ghana and Arsenal star Thomas Partey after he returned from his base in London

Nana Aba and Partey who were in the company of one other man had a meal of local dishes together

A video of Nana Aba crossing to eat from the midfielder's plate has popped up leaving many fans laughing

Award-winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has shared a hilarious moment with Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey.

Nana Aba and Partey, who has returned to Ghana from London where he plays for Arsenal in the English Premier, recently had a hangout.

The two, in the company of one other man, had a meal together. While Partey and Nana Aba ate 'ampesi (boiled plantain) with kontomire (taro leaves), the other man ate rice and beans.

But after enjoying the local delicacy together, Partey got some of the rice and beans to top up while Nana Aba joined in.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, Nana Aba is seen stretching her hand to eat some of the rice from Partey's plate. While doing so, she asked Partey what was going to happen to the 'ampesi' left in the earthenware bowl. She further suggested that they ate it after the rice.

A seemingly surprised responded by asking Nana Aba where all the food she was eating was going to.

In her reply, she said the food was going into her stomach while also jokingly warning Partey in Twi to not say anything stupid.

See the video of Nana Aba and Partey below:

Nana Aba and Partey's video stir reactions

The video shard by Nana Aba has stirred many reactions online. While some praised Ghanaian foods and urged Partey to eat more of them, others wondered why Nana Aba crossed.

mimiandanimichaels said:

"Challe @thenanaaba omg! Why why why!"

albertkwasiavor said:

"Our own food is the best and will remain the best forever….. Ghanaians, let’s eat our own food and avoid white mans food!!"

paakay08 said:

"TP5 this what you should be eating before your premier league games .

Troublesome girl: Nana Aba's primary school teachers describe her in video

Meanwhile, Nana Aba Anamoah recently shared a video with two of her primary school teachers at Alsyd Academy.

The teachers, Messrs Agyekum and Mingle, who taught her in class four and class six respectively visited Nana Aba in her office.

The heartwarming video has stirred loads of reactions from Nana Aba's followers on social media

