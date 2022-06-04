Serwaa Amihere has lashed out to Ghanaians who have not lived outside the shores of Ghana but have acquired a foreign accent

She cautioned them to desist from the act since it is not a nice thing to do as a Ghanaian with a unique accent

Some people believe it is an attack on Adwoa Safo since she was in the news recently about having a foreign accent 7 months after living in the US

Ace Ghanaian Journalist, Serwaa Amihere has lashed out to Ghanaians who have not lived outside the shores of Ghana but have a foreign accent.

The term is usually referred to as LAFA in Ghana, meaning Locally Acquired Foreign Accent.

Serwaa Amihere. Photo Source: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

The practice is mostly common with many people in the country adopting mostly the American and British accents.

In a tweet on her official Twitter page, she called out persons who have a locally acquired foreign accent. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Those of you with the Foreign accent syndrome a.k.a locally acquired foreign accent , stop it. It’s not nice!

People react to Serwaa Amihere's statement

@Osbornologist:

Sometimes edey bore roff

@Acejeannartey:

What about the foreign acquired Jamaican Patois , whatta ahh gwan inna da yaadie?

@asoreba_nie:

Adwoa Safoa is watching u

@fastlifeoris:

Don’t let us report you to Adwoa safo

@Xcetrah:

Some be natural the person won’t force it, it just comes like that .LAFA isn’t for everyone dear

@bubbly_lovey:

Louder !!

@iamglory09:

Ei so @Serwaa_Amihere You no want peace eerh? Vawulence nkoaa ong?

@iamfreddy_233:

No loud am.. the guys on the spaces go vex

@oseihernandez:

Tell them!!!

@Mr_Rashad_Major:

This matter!!!! Local British accent & tins

Serwaa Amihere Gushes Over Nana Aba Anamoah's Beauty, Gets New Bestie Name

General Manager of GHOne TV and StarFM, Nana Aba Anamoah and Ace Journalist, Serwaa Amihere continue to prove that they are truly bestie goals.

And they don't fail to show the love and admiration they have for each other in a public domain.

Nana Aba Anamoah took to her Twitter to share a selfie photo showing her look for the day while complimenting her cheek bones. Serwaa Amihere, upon seeing the tweet commented,

And teeth! Actually the face

Nana Aba gave Serwaa a new bestie name, Serwizzle and then responded to Serwaa's comment by calling Serwaa, "Baby girl Serwizzle".

Source: YEN.com.gh