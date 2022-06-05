Delay has swiftly replied a lady claiming to be her former house help who recently stated that the broadcaster had one daughter

The lady made the claims in a video while defending Delay against claims by Afia Shwar that she was barren

But the radio and TV personality has denied ever meeting the said lady and warned her to stop spreading that information

Radio and TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has reacted to a video of a lady making claims about a 'secret daughter' of hers.

An unidentified lady popped up on social media with a video claiming to be a former house help of the award-winning broadcaster.

Lady claims Delay has a daughter

The lady was speaking on the recent banter between Delay and Afia Schwarzenegger. In a bid to refute suggestions by Schwar that Delay was a barren woman without kids, the lady claimed that Delay had a daughter.

According to her, she stayed in the house of Delay for over one year and saw the presenter breastfeeding a baby girl at home

She went on to say that Delay does not want her daughter to be out there so she keeps things related to her private adding that the term 'obiaa boa' which the presenter uses is in response to those who think she is barren.

Watch the lady's video below:

Delay debunks claims

But in a quick response under the lady's video on Tik Tok, Delay has denied ever knowing the supposed former house help of hers.

Delay who sounded displeased by the lady's video asked her to stop spreading what she [Delay] described as false information.

