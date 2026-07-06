Key Witness Flees as Investigation Into Murder of Ghanaian in South Africa Stalls
- The prosecution of suspects in the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa has hit a setback after the key witness went into hiding over safety fears
- The witness, a Zimbabwean national who was present at the scene, has refused to testify without protection, complicating efforts to secure justice
- Meanwhile, growing anti-immigrant tensions have heightened fear within foreign communities, with many reluctant to come forward
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The prosecution of those responsible for the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa faces a major hurdle, as the primary witness has gone into hiding for fear of his safety.
Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Anani Quashie, disclosed that the witness, a Zimbabwean national who was present at the scene, has refused to cooperate without security guarantees.
The witness was working with the deceased when the attack occurred, making his testimony crucial. However, fear of retaliation has driven him into hiding.
“Fortunately, one gentleman, a Zimbabwean who was working with the deceased, was in the shop when the incident happened. We have been told that he is the person we are looking for to become a state witness in the case,” he stated.
“He has also absconded. We have tried reaching him, and he has told us that if he comes to testify, he believes his life will be in danger,” he added.
To move the case forward, a report by GhanaWeb indicated that the legal teams are seeking official safeguards.
“The lawyers from the High Commission are working closely with the courts in South Africa to ensure that he can be placed under witness protection and be able to corroborate what happened on that day,” Quashie noted.
SA High Commissioner bemoans lack of information
According to Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, gathering information has proved difficult, as local Ghanaians also fear coming forward.
“When the murder occurred, because the High Commission is in Pretoria, we quickly dispatched officers to establish the facts. We found it difficult to obtain information because many Ghanaians in Cape Town were afraid to come forward," he said.
The victim, 40-year-old tailor Bashiru Isak, was shot dead inside his shop in Cape Town during anti-immigrant protests.
Ongoing weekly demonstrations in Pretoria have heightened anxiety, forcing many foreign-owned businesses to close and prompting calls for increased police protection.
SA police speak on killing of Ghanaian
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that South African police confirmed the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Ghanaian national Kwabena Boagen at the Nyanga Terminus in Cape Town on June 29.
SAPS said preliminary findings point to extortion as the motive, contradicting Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which had linked the death to xenophobic violence.
Police have opened a murder investigation with no arrests made, while a post-mortem examination is underway.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.