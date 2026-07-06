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South Africans in US and UK Asked to Return Home as Video Goes Viral
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South Africans in US and UK Asked to Return Home as Video Goes Viral

by  Ruth Sekyi
2 min read
  • A viral video shared by @PulseXZA on social media indicated that South Africans in the United States and the United Kingdom are being asked to return home
  • The controversial footage has surfaced online during a period marked by a heated surge of xenophobia within South Africa
  • Online users have flooded the comment section to debate the development, with many pointing out the irony of the situation given global immigration dynamics

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A viral video circulating on social media has suggested that South Africans living in the United States and the United Kingdom are being asked to return to their home country.

South Africans abroad, xenophobia in South Africa global immigration, returning home, immigration debates, South Africa, UK, US, international migration
A viral video from @PulseXZA claims South Africans in the US and UK are urged to return home amid rising xenophobia, igniting intense online debates. Image credit: The Week, RFI
Source: UGC

One of the videos was shared on the social media platform X by the handle @PulseXZA in July 2026, and the other by LadyMpopi on the same day.

The footage has sparked intense conversations online. This development comes at a time when there has been a heated surge of xenophobia and discussions surrounding international migration.

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The X post below contains footage of South Africans in the UK and US.

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Reactions over pressure on South Africans abroad

The online footage immediately captured the attention of many internet users, who trooped to the comments section to share their perspectives on the migration situation.

While some users highlighted the difficulties of living abroad, others pointed out the irony of the situation given global immigration dynamics.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to @PulseXZA's post below:

Honorabledawgs said:

"The grass ain't greener on the other side also."

Aaron_JamesZA said:

"@afriforum is this what you are advocating for? For people to be treated like this in America?"

Nkosina68698312 said:

"They are getting the taste of their own medicine 😭😂😂😂. Imagine being white and being treated like a criminal..."
Sarkodie xenophobic violence, Ghanaian shot dead South Africa, xenophobia South Africa, African unity Sarkodie, Xenophobic attacks South Africa 2026, South African citizens response, speak out against xenophobia
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie condemns South African's xenophobic attacks after a Ghanaian was killed during a protest. Image credit: Sarkodie , Jacinta
Source: Facebook

Sarkodie fires South Africa after xenophobic protest

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sarkodie has added his voice to mounting outrage over xenophobic violence in South Africa, speaking out after reports confirmed that a Ghanaian national was shot dead during a fresh wave of anti-immigrant attacks.

Read also

Africans react as SA anti-immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's group suffers tragedy

The rapper took to his social media pages on July 1, 2026, to share his frustration, describing South Africa as one of his favourite countries while making clear that the violence was completely unacceptable.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ruth Sekyi avatar

Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh

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