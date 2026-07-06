A viral video shared by @PulseXZA on social media indicated that South Africans in the United States and the United Kingdom are being asked to return home

The controversial footage has surfaced online during a period marked by a heated surge of xenophobia within South Africa

Online users have flooded the comment section to debate the development, with many pointing out the irony of the situation given global immigration dynamics

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A viral video circulating on social media has suggested that South Africans living in the United States and the United Kingdom are being asked to return to their home country.

A viral video from @PulseXZA claims South Africans in the US and UK are urged to return home amid rising xenophobia, igniting intense online debates. Image credit: The Week, RFI

Source: UGC

One of the videos was shared on the social media platform X by the handle @PulseXZA in July 2026, and the other by LadyMpopi on the same day.

The footage has sparked intense conversations online. This development comes at a time when there has been a heated surge of xenophobia and discussions surrounding international migration.

The X post below contains footage of South Africans in the UK and US.

Reactions over pressure on South Africans abroad

The online footage immediately captured the attention of many internet users, who trooped to the comments section to share their perspectives on the migration situation.

While some users highlighted the difficulties of living abroad, others pointed out the irony of the situation given global immigration dynamics.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to @PulseXZA's post below:

Honorabledawgs said:

"The grass ain't greener on the other side also."

Aaron_JamesZA said:

"@afriforum is this what you are advocating for? For people to be treated like this in America?"

Nkosina68698312 said:

"They are getting the taste of their own medicine 😭😂😂😂. Imagine being white and being treated like a criminal..."

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie condemns South African's xenophobic attacks after a Ghanaian was killed during a protest. Image credit: Sarkodie , Jacinta

Source: Facebook

Sarkodie fires South Africa after xenophobic protest

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sarkodie has added his voice to mounting outrage over xenophobic violence in South Africa, speaking out after reports confirmed that a Ghanaian national was shot dead during a fresh wave of anti-immigrant attacks.

The rapper took to his social media pages on July 1, 2026, to share his frustration, describing South Africa as one of his favourite countries while making clear that the violence was completely unacceptable.

Source: YEN.com.gh