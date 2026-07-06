Cyber Security Authority alerted Ghanaians to a rise in fraudulent online investment schemes disguised as legitimate businesses

CSA recorded 352 cyber fraud cases linked to such schemes in the first half of 2026, with losses totalling GHS 3,429,447

Fraudulent platforms currently operating under names such as Darazz, Daily Trade, Ghtore, KUKA and Edollar

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The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has raised the alarm over a growing number of fraudulent online investment schemes targeting Ghanaians, warning that scammers are disguising the operations as legitimate businesses to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

In a public advisory, the Authority explained that the schemes typically promise investors unusually high returns and are marketed through social media adverts, WhatsApp groups and mobile money platforms.

The Cyber Security Authority, helmed by Divine Selase Agbeti, discloses that Ghana loses GHS 3.4 million to fake investment schemes in six months. Photo credit: CSA/Facebook & JDawnInk/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Many of the operators falsely present themselves as branches of established foreign companies to appear credible.

How the schemes lure victims

According to the CSA, victims are often persuaded to put money into ventures such as crypto-mining equipment or online business opportunities.

Once payments are made, however, investors either receive no returns at all or are unable to withdraw their original capital.

The Authority disclosed that it documented 352 cyber fraud cases connected to these schemes between January and June 2026, with victims losing a combined GHS 3,429,447 within that period alone.

The CSA further noted that many operators behind these schemes regularly change their business names to stay ahead of law enforcement agencies and regulators, allowing them to continue targeting new victims under fresh identities.

Some of the names currently linked to fraudulent schemes, the Authority said, include Darazz, Daily Trade, Ghtore, KUKA and Edollar.

Ghanaians urged to verify before investing

The CSA advised the public to treat online investment opportunities promising unusually high or guaranteed returns with caution and to confirm the legitimacy of such platforms through official regulatory bodies before transferring any funds.

It also cautioned against responding to unsolicited investment offers received through WhatsApp groups or social media adverts, urging anyone who comes across suspicious schemes to report them for investigation.

The Authority said it would continue monitoring emerging cyber threats and working to protect the public from online financial fraud.

Read the full statement from the CSA on Facebook below:

Cyber Security Authority to Investigate Russian man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Cyber Security Authority announced plans to begin its investigations into the videos of Yaytseslav's dealings with some Ghanaian women.

In a video, a high-profile figure from the Cyber Security Authority publicly addressed the controversial videos trending online.

Benjamin Madugu also issued a stern warning to Ghanaians flooding social media with Yaytseslav's controversial videos.

Source: YEN.com.gh