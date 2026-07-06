Nigerian streamer Peller has reportedly spent at least two days in police custody after officers stopped him driving a newly bought car without a registration plate

Fellow content creator Tunde Perry and Peller's management team have appealed for his release, saying they have been working to secure his freedom

Nigeria Police have not officially confirmed his detention or announced any formal charges, with most information coming from associates and social media videos

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Popular Nigerian streamer and content creator Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, widely known as Peller, has reportedly been held in police custody for at least two days after he was stopped while driving a newly purchased vehicle that had no registration plate.

Nigerian streamer Peller is reportedly arrested and detained for driving without a number plate as his management appeals for his release. Image credit: Gistlover

Source: Facebook

According to reports shared by Nigerian blogger Gistlover on Facebook on Monday, July 6, 2026, officers flagged down the content creator over the missing plate. The situation escalated into a detention that has stretched beyond what his team anticipated.

Tunde Perry, management appeal for Peller's release

Those closest to Peller have publicly called on the Nigerian Police to free him.

Fellow content creator Tunde Perry and members of Peller's management team both made appeals, confirming they had been working behind the scenes to resolve the matter.

Despite their efforts, streamer Peller had not been released as of the time the reports circulated.

The Nigeria Police are yet to issue any official statement confirming his detention or outlining any charges. The bulk of what is known comes from his associates and videos making the rounds on social media.

The Facebook post announcing Peller's arrest and detention is below:

Reactions to Peller's arrest and detention

The news drew a wave of responses online, with opinions divided between sympathy and blunt criticism.

@Flashlight wrote:

"Why will he drive without a plate number law is law; nobody is above the law. Make them hold am there"

@Mercy Zeb said:

"This guy is planning his wedding, please pity him"

@Annie commented:

"How could he not know that driving a new car without a plate number would warrant an arrest???"

Peller traditionally marries girlfriend Javis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the two internet sensations, Peller and Javis, have tied the knot in a traditional wedding, causing a stir online

This came weeks after the streamer proposed to his long-time girlfriend in a romantic setting during a visit to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh