Dancehall sensation Larruso has opened up about working with Sarkodie on a song later this year

The 'Killy Killy' hitmaker has disclosed that he has always been a fan of the rapper, detailing his first encounter with Sark when he was a young boy

Larruso made this disclosure on Hitz FM when he was asked about an old picture of himself and Sarkodie circulating on social media

Fans of Larruso would not have to wait that long for the 'King Sark' collaboration after the dancehall prodigy mentioned the possibility of that happening in an interview on Hitz FM.

Larruso was asked by the host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM whether he would like to work on a song with Sarkodie, to which the young man responded in the affirmative.

Larruso hopes to get a verse from King Sark on one of his songs @LarrusoOfficial; @sarkodie.obidiponbidi

Yeah it’s gonna happen this year. [I'm going to] get a song with King Sark.

Larruso also recollected his first encounter with the 'Adonai' hitmaker, when he was in his early teens and his request to collaborate with the rapper was laughed off. He made this disclosure after he was asked about a picture of Sarkodie and a younger him circulating on social media.

At that time, I told him that I wanted a verse. I told one of his bouncers and he said eii see this guy oo. But I got to have a picture with him. I was so grateful for that. It was a plus for me.

Photo Of Sarkodie And An Innocent Young Looking Larruso Causes Stir

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a Twitter post, a photo of Sarkodie and a young Larruso was shared. The photo is said to date back as far as 2015.

Larruso, who was just a boy, then posed with Sarkodie for the iconic photo. Many folks were pleased to see the photo as they reacted to how young the dancehall icon looked.

Larruso has since risen from a young, innocent boy who once took a picture with the Ghanaian rap legend to one of the well-known music brands in the country.

Larruso gained nationwide acclaim after releasing the smash single ''Killi Killi''. He has also featured on songs with some of the biggest names in African music like Bella Shmurda from Nigeria, Shata Wale, and Manifest, just to mention a few.

In 2020 he got the chance to feature on the international stage performing at AC Milan’s ‘From Milan with Love: Next Gen’ concert, which was organised by famous music personality Dj Khalid.

