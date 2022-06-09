The late Patrick Safo's sister has revealed that prior to his death, the Kumawood actor had attended a business meeting

The meeting was delayed so the deceased actor decided to swim a bit, and unfortunately ended up drowning

Patrick Safo met his untimely death on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Royal Lee Hotel, in the Eastern region

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The family of late Kumawood actor Patrick Safo have detailed the events that led to the unfortunate death of their son. Kukie Kwansah, a sister of the deceased, revealed that Patrick met with his manager and two unidentified people at the Royal Lee hotel, along the Mampong-Aburi stretch.

Expressing disbelief about her brother's death on Adom TV, Kukie said that her late brother had decided to swim in the hotel's pool since the meeting did not start at the given time.

Image: The late Kumawood actor Patrick Safo Image Source: Facebook/@patrick.safo

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kukie added that the family cannot seem to get over Patrick's death because he was a good swimmer, thus they least expected him to die by drowning.

The family was informed that they would receive the autopsy report of their deceased son on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, though the cause of death is common knowledge.

Kumawood lost one of its icons last Saturday, June 4, 2022, after Patrick Safo drowned in a pool while attending a business meeting.

His one-week celebration is scheduled for 11th June 2022.

Kumawood Actor Osei Tutu could not eat or drink for three days

A brother to late Kumawood star Osei Tutu has shared details about the health condition of the actor before his passing.

Tutu, one of the most notable faces in the Kumawood movie industry passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tutu passed away in his hometown of Sakra Wonoo in the Ashanti region.

In an interview with Ghpage TV, Obiri Yeboah indicated that Tutu was complaining of pains in his throat when he went to bring from Kumasi.

The deceased was first admitted to a hospital at Sakra Wonoo but his condition did not improve and was sent back to a bigger health facility.

According to the young man, Tutu's pain was so severe that he could not eat nor drink anything for the three weeks before his demise.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh