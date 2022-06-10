Don Little has connected Nana Agradaa's recent rants on social media to a possible heartbreak caused by her husband

The diminutive actor said that the evangelist had been speaking out of pain due to abandonment on the part of her husband

Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, has accused her husband of not being loyal to her ministry

Kumawood actor Don Little has said that Pastor Oduro Koranteng, husband of Nana Agradaa has left his wife heartbroken, resulting in her recent rants on social media.

Don Little stated that the evangelist has been speaking with a lot of pain and anguish, considering the sacrifices she has made for him.

He made these assertions on his Judgement Day programme on Oman Channel.

She [Agradaa] is talking from pain. It is as a result of heartbreak. Her heart is broken. Why would she opt to rant on socal media instead of confronting her husband's spiritual father

Don Little, after chastising the woman of God, sarcastically told her to 'come for' him since 'tall men are infamous for breaking hearts'.

Agradaa should come for me. I won't break her heart because I know that if I do, she will just sit on me. I am not tall. Tall men are known for breaking hearts. Come for people like me and you will not get hurt.

He also advised her to speak to her husband on the matter instead of outdooring her marital challenges on social media.

Evangelist Mama Pat, formerly known as Nana Agradaa, recently took to social media to lament her husband's lack of dedication to her despite her attempts to 'win' his support, including buying him a new chapel. She cried out that her husband had abandoned her, and is more focused on his spiritual father than on their marriage.

Nana Agradaa Exposes Mona Gucci, Releases Audio Of TV Presenter Begging Her For GHC18k Rent

In other related news, repented fetish priestess Nana Agradaa, now known as Evangelist Mama Pat, has hit hard at Onua TV presenter Mona Gucci.

In a video on social media, Agradaa has described Mona Gucci as an ingrate who got the mind to badmouth her on TV even after benefitting from her largesse.

Mona Gucci recently hosted an episode of her show, Bribi Gyegye Wo, with issues about Agradaa and her marriage as part of the topics for discussion.

The panellists on the show did not spare Agradaa as they took her to the cleaners during the discussion with minor commentary from Mona Gucci.

But according to Agradaa, Mona Gucci should be the last person to allow people to blast her on a television programme. For her, it was a wrong move on the part of Mona Gucci because she (Agradaa) had paid her rent before.

To prove her claim of paying Mona Gucci's rent, Agradaa played a series of audio in which the Onua TV presenter was heard begging for her rent to be paid.

Source: YEN.com.gh