In a video that has gone viral on social media, Abeiku Santana is spotted on his knees close to tears

He complained about fathers not being appreciated on fathers day and asked what they have done wrong

People reacted to the video as they took the opportunity to recount their negative experiences with their fathers

Renowned radio personality Abeiku Santana has been seen in a video close to tears. He went on his knees to plead for love to be shown to fathers. The presenter even asked for forgiveness on behalf of fathers as he could not understand why fathers are not appreciated on fathers day.

Photo: Abeiku Santana Lamenting about fathers day Source:entamoty, abeikusantana

Source: UGC

He went on to say that fathers day is approaching and he has not seen any anticipation for it. The video got a lot of attention and generated some interesting reactions from peeps

Social Media Reactions

Afia Dasky made an interesting comment as he said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

I don't even know my father how can I even remember there is something called fathers day

Stella_Gray said:

u don't force people to appreciate u. If u deserve to be appreciated, appreciations will locate u by itself

enoamankwaafrempo shared his negative experience with his Dad:

just few days ago ..a father wanted to sacrifice his beautiful daughter for money...I think father's have a long way to go...the goods ones are few

See video below:

Abeiku Santana is one of the most known personalities on TV and Radio in Ghana. He cut his teeth in the media business working for numerous radio stations and currently hosts the drive time show on Okay FM.

He had his education at Ghana National College and Ghana Secondary School. He has a master's degree in tourism from the University of Cape Coast and has recently enrolled at UGBS for a second master's degree.

Abeiku Santana shares first-ever photos of his pretty daughter to mark her birthday

In other news,YEN.com.gh previously published an article about Abeiku Santana. On-air TV/radio personality, Abeiku Santana, has shared the first-ever photos of his first daughter to mark her birthday.

Abeiku Santana's daughter, Princess Kesewaa Aggrey clocked a new age on Friday, June 18. The adorable photos have gathered sweet compliments from his fans and followers on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh