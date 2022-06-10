NPP's Chairman Wontumi has sued Afia Schwarzenegger GHc2 million for allegedly defaming him

Afia Schwar had accused Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw of having sex with her

The media personality cursed the two men for denying knowledge of the accusations she levelled against them

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has filed a GHc2 million lawsuit against Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa for defaming him.

In the writ presented to Valentina, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, the plaintiff (Chairman Wontumi) is demanding that, in addition to the GHc2 million fee, the defendant should publicly apologize to him and retract her comments.

Afia Schwarzenegger accused Wontumi of having sex with her @bernardantwi.boasiako.1; @schwarAfia

Source: Facebook

Afia Schwar has also been directed to liaise with media houses and blogs/websites to register her apology within 72 hours of receiving the suit. Failure to do so within the stipulated duration would result in repercussions.

The lawsuit prevents the mother of three and people taking instructions from her from further publishing any further defamatory material against Chairman Wontumi.

An order directed at the Defendant compelling her to cause to publish on her social media handles as well as all media houses and blogging sites in Ghana to render an unqualified apology to the Plaintiff and immediately retract the defamatory statement within three (3) days of judgment

Chairman Wontumi To Sue Afia Schwarzenegger: Lawyer Maurice Ampaw Reveals

Lawyer and media personality, Maurice Ampaw earlier disclosed that Chairman Wontumi's camp would take legal action against Comedian, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Reports by YEN indicated that Mr Ampaw said that paper works were being filed at the court.

He added that Afia Schwar will soon face the consequences of the law for making such statements about the Chairman.

Afia Schwar Curses Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw: Lady Reverses Curses With Live Fowl (Video)

A lady known as Queen Miriam Nartey, popularly known as Ningo Broni, has reportedly waded into the Afia Schwarzenegger, Chairman Wontumi, and Maurice Ampaw controversy.

Schwar, in a video on social media, was seen invoking curses on Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, and lawyer Maurice Ampaw.

The comedienne, during one of her attacks on Delay in their unending banter, claimed that Wontumi who is the presenter's current employer had been in an amorous relationship with her before.

Among other things, Schwar stated some bedroom secrets between herself and Wontumi claiming that he always farted during their escapades.

Not long after her claims, Maurice Ampaw, a popular lawyer and a presenter with Wontumi TV, categorically denied Schwar's claims on behalf of his boss.

In a bid to prove her claims, Schwar took the battle to the spiritual realm. She cursed Wontumi and Ampaw using the Antoa and Ayanta deities.

But Queen Miriam, a social media observer who seems to be well-versed in matters relating to curses, is claiming to have reversed Schwar's curses.

Source: YEN.com.gh