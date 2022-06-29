Dancehall commando Shatta Wale has pleaded guilty to propagating untrue news of an armed attack on him about a year ago

He has been fined GHc 2000 for committing that crime, which is equivalent to 3 months in prison if he fails to pay the fine

In October 2021, Shatta Wale's personal assistant posted on social media that his boss had been attacked by armed men and left in critical condition

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been slapped with a GHc 2000 fine after he retracted his initial 'not guilty' plea regarding his death hoax in 2021.

This judgment was made by a Circuit Court judge, Emmanuel Essandoh, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, after the defendant, Shatta Wale, pleaded guilty to spreading fake news that he had been attacked by armed assailants in October 2021.

Shatta initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in an earlier court session but changed the plea during Wednesday's sitting.

Should the dancehall king fail to pay the GHc 2000 fine, he would serve a three-month jail term.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, Shatta Wale's personal assistant confirm rumours that the 'Gringo' hitmaker had been shot several times by armed attackers and left in critical condition at an undisclosed health centre.

A thorough investigation by the Ghana police revealed that the entire reportage was a hoax by Shatta with the aim of drawing people's attention to a prophecy by Jesus Ahuofe that Shatta would be shot dead on the said date.

Shatta argued that the cybercrime department of the police service acted nonchalant towards the prophecy by the founder of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, thus the hoax to draw their attention to it.

