Ghanaian media personality and businesswoman Deloris Frimpong Manso, simply known as Delay, recently celebrated her birthday in a grand style.

The celebrated TV and radio attained the milestone age of 40 years on Saturday, June 25, 2022. She shared some lovely photos online to mark her special day.

She did not leave just at the social media celebration as she organised a posh party to climax the day.

Delay's 40th birthday was star-studded Photo source: @delayghana

Being a very discreet person, Delay decided to have a private party with family and friends as well as colleagues and some invited guests. With the quiet nature of her celebration, many people have been made to believe Delay's party was an uneventful one.

But photos from the celebration which have just surfaced online indicate it was no 'small party' even though Delay decided to keep it low-key.

The photos shared on Instagram by Delay show it was a star-studded event with many famous Ghanaians in attendance

Among the notable faces were Black Stars players Afriyie Acquah and Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Ningo Prampram MP Sam George, broadcaster Randy Abbey, and Yaw Sakyi, among many others.

Check out some of the photos from the party below (swipe to see more):

The official photographer for the party, Zikey Photography, lso shared some photos on social media.

