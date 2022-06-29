Ace media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, and rapper, Amerado Burner, have been engaging in a rap battle on social media

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh definitely showed that Delay definitely has a phenomenal talent as a rapper

Many social media users have hailed the duo's chemistry, especially Delay's effortless rapping prowess

Ace media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, and rapper, Amerado Burner, have been spotted engaging in a back-to-back rap battle.

Delay And Amerado Burner. Photo Source: @amerado_burner @delayghana

Source: Instagram

The video proved that Delay surely has a talent as a rapper after she kicked off the rap battle rapping word for word to Amerado Burner's new single, 'Back To Sender'.

Delay rapped with so much energy and enthusiasm, it looked like she had a verse on the hit song.

Amerado Burner took the video while simultaneously rotating the camera between himself and the ace media personality.

Delay wore a black turtle neck top, while her partner in crime wore a white t-shirt. Both looked cute together in the video as they showed their rapping prowess.

Watch the video of the song Delay and Amerado Burner were rapping to in the Snapchat video.

Many Reactions On Social Media About The Chemistry Of Delay And Amerado Burner And How It Connects To Rap

TV/radio personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, famously known as Delay blessed eyeballs on Saturday, June 25, with a stunning photo to mark her birthday.

The Ghanaian media colossus turned a new age and kicked off celebrations of the milestone with the image.

Delay was captured sporting a stylish embroidery-themed outfit with a bare front. She added a wristwatch and gold bracelet to enhance her look.

''THE QUEEN OF BOSS IS CELEBRATING HER BIRTHDAY,'' she captioned the photo.

