Ghanaian musician Black Sherief thrilled fans at the recent Sallah fest with his energetic performance on stage

The event had a lot of artists on the bill, but Blacko stole the hearts of the audience with his enthralling performance

While on stage, Blacko received a bottle of water from an individual who came from backstage, and this caused a stir online

Fast-rising Ghanaian music star Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, famously called Black Sherif, performed at the 2022 Sallah Fest, which took place in Fadama.

The fans were entreated to a rich performance from Kwaku Frimpong.

Photo: Black Sherif Source: blacksherif_.

Source: Instagram

During his performance at the event, fans noticed something and warned Black Sherif not to do it again. Folks noticed that Black Sherif received water from an unidentified individual on stage.

A tired Blacko received the bottle of water during his energetic performance and drank it. However, fans were concerned about him receiving already opened bottles of water from people as they felt the water could easily be compromised to harm him.

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting takes on the issue. The majority felt it was not advisable as the young star's safety could be at stake.

starguccigh felt Blacko should be more careful:

Blaco pls gh need u don’t do dah Yawa again why do u drink de wata is too risky

meya_jnr also felt the same way as he wrote:

But why Blacko took in the Water Hrrr , Blacko No Fear ong

li.ndy300 also shared his opinion on the issue:

Next time don't drink the water even if you trust the source.

baggie_anderson also advised Blacko:

Eei Blacko you drink an opened water on stage be careful of black man

