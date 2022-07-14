Ghanaian artist Black Sherif was spotted in a video chilling with Burna Boy And Popcaan at a concert in the UK

In the footage, Black Sherif is seen standing in front of Popcaan while Burna approaches to exchange pleasantries

Burna opted to shake Popcaan, leaving Blacko, who seemed eager to shake hands with Burna, hanging; folks felt he was snubbed and reacted to the video

Young Ghanaian superstar Black Sherif keeps soaring higher in his music career. He has recently linked up with Burna Boy to perform at a concert in the UK.

Many Ghanaians are excited for him as he keeps waving the Ghanaian flag high. However, a video from the linkup has caused a stir among netizens as they feel Burna Boy snubbed Sherif during an exchange of pleasantries.

Black Sherif & Burna Boy Source: blacksherif_,burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In the footage, Sherif is seen standing in front of Popcaan on a stairway as Burna boy approaches to exchange pleasantries. The ''African Giant'' opted to shake hands with Popcaan, standing behind Sherif, and did not exchange pleasantries with the Ghanaian artist, who looked eager to shake hands with one of his idols.

It looked like an innocent oversight, but Ghanaians don't see it that way as they felt Burna did not acknowledge Sherif's presence.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting reactions to the footage.

Tony Tara wrote:

Why is blacko holding his hand waiting for a handshake from burna or he shake am already cause?

Depy_divv reacted saying:

awww Blacko has been snubbed by Burna Boy, ei

Etornam also felt Sherif got snubbed:

Burna no force chale

joshkingdal however felt it was not deliberate:

Not deliberate to see Burna not shaking hands with Blacko.

cyril_klevs also said:

Burna Boy really did blacko dirty

Street Pastor Sings Black Sherif's Second Sermon While Preaching In Hilarious Video

In other news, a Ghanaian street preacher was spotted in a hilarious video singing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon' song.

The young man of God had a microphone and an offering box by his side as he sang the 'sad boys' tune passionately.

The footage has since gone viral, and many folks reacted to the preacher's love for the tune, with @alhaji_mk1 saying ''Ey3 kom''

