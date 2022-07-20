Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has on different occasions got recognized by big foreign artists like Dj Khaled, Ardee, and Stormzy

The budding young super star's career keeps getting bigger, and cosigns from some of the top acts in the world are giving him more recognition

The latest music personality to recognize Black Sherif's talent is Dj Khaled; hence YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of different foreign stars who have endorsed Blacko

Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong, famously known as Black Sherif, keeps taking his music career to the next level and putting Ghana on the map.

The young musician's career took off when he released the smash records First Sermon and Second Sermon.

He subsequently released Kweku The Traveler, which has further taken the Black Sherif brand worldwide.

His hard work has attracted recognition from international stars like Dj Khaled and Stormzy. YEN.com.gh has compiled five different occasions Black Sherif got recognized by foreign acts.

1. Dj Khaled

Dj Khaled has been the latest foreign music personality to endorse Black Sherif. The popular Dj recently shared a video of Kweku The Traveller on his Instagram and said ''music that touches the soul'' the music icon was impressed by Blacko's talent.

2. Burna Boy

The African Giant is one of the biggest music stars from Africa, and his feature on Black Sherif's Second Sermon remix was a big compliment to the young champ. An impressed Burna took Black Sherif to perform alongside him in a show in Nigeria. He recently took Sherif to a show he performed at in the UK.

3. Darkoo

Darkoo is a British rapper and singer. She gained popularity after the release of her single "Gangsta." She is one of the foreign artists to recognize Black Sherif's talent and feature him in a song. She featured Blacko on the song ''Always''

4. Ardee

Uk rapper, Ardee, is one of the biggest British rappers currently. Ardee called upon the talent of Blacko on his ''Come And Go Remix.''

5. Stormzy

Ghanaian-born British star Stormzy recently linked up with Black Sherif in the Uk, and the veteran rapper was filled with admiration for the young man and called him family whiles hugging him tightly.

In other news, budding Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has showered accolades on Nigeria's Burna Boy in a recent interview. He said that collaborating with.

The African Giant on the Second Sermon remix has helped his numbers skyrocket on various streaming platforms.

He said that the numbers always increase whenever Burna Boy goes on his world tour and performs their hit song.

