Nana Agradaa has been spotted doing ''worldly'' dance moves at a nightclub in a video which has stirred reactions among netizens

Agradaa rocked jeans and a black top as she took centre stage to display her dance steps whiles an impressed crowd watched on

The footage which has surfaced on the internet has got Ghanaians talking as they wondered if she visited the club before she became an evangelist

Evangelist Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, is a popular fetish priest turned Christian. Agradaa is a controversial character that usually finds herself in the media for interesting reasons.

She recently became born again and claimed to have discarded her old lifestyle and religion. Agradaa has since opened a church that she reportedly bought from another pastor.

Evangelist Agradaa Source: Instagram, Facebook

Source: UGC

The evangelist's life has been shrouded by numerous controversies before and after becoming born again. An interesting video of Agradaa has surfaced and is stirring reactions amongst Ghanaians.

In the video, the evangelist is seen at a nightclub, thrilling a crowd with some serious dance moves. Many termed the dance as a ''worldly'' one and wondered if the footage was before or after she became an evangelist. See Video Here

YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting comments from folks who reacted to the video.

Ellenam Foli wrote:

Ghana is Ghana and can only be Ghana! Heth! Happiness is free She got mafia moves

Patience Bonsu-Mensah also reacted:

She even has the Cross around her neck eiii

Fidellove Agbekey could not hold back as he wrote:

Eeeiii.. yehowa yehowa..I did not call your name in vain....come and see your beloved servant...aaahhh...am confused

Borngreat Abena Love expressed his admiration for Agradaa as he wrote:

I love this woman, she is living her life. Its her church members that I find ignorant.

