Four new photos of Island Frimpong have popped up on Instagram, and they show how much the little girl has grown

The photos had fans gushing, with many debating whether the little angel looks more like her mother or her father

Medikal commented on the photos and showed how proud he was to be the Daddy of the fast-growing girl

Some gorgeous new photos of Island Frimpong, the daughter of Fella Makafui and Medikal, have popped up, and it shows how much the little girl has grown.

The resemblance between Island and her parents keeps getting stronger as she grows, and it has gotten harder to tell who she looks more like.

Fans gushed over how cute the little girl was and debated over which parent Island shared the most facial features with.

Some felt she looked more like Fella Makafui, and others argued she looked more like Medikal. Island's father dropped a hilarious comment under the post asking Island who she resembled the most between himself and Fella. He wrote:

I’m bored, let’s argue, do you look like me or your mother ?

His statement ignited more debate amongst fans as they took sides on the topic. YEN.com.gh compiled some interesting comments from fans.

Social Media Reactions

afiaahwenepa._1 said:

Daddy’s cheeks and lips, mummy’s eyes and nose

cathystephenofficial wrote:

Aawww What a cutie

akosua.amofah commented:

Looks so much like daddy and mummy at the same time.Very cute baby girl

mobilitetv also said:

fella in disguise

nanakofi1z also wrote:

Your daughter be Star @fellamakafui

sandyagbo felt she looked more like her dad:

Can’t u see she is ur replica @medikal

