Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is getting married soon, and the official date for the wedding ceremony has been revealed

Tracey has been trending for hours since she announced that she is getting married and finally unveiled the man she is tying the knot with

The actress has been the talk of town in the last few days as folks anticipate her wedding, which is expected to be a grand occasion

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is getting married, and the news has spread across town like wildfire as peeps reacted to the report.

Folks were in doubt when Tracey mentioned she was getting hitched, but as events unfold, the anticipated event is gradually becoming a reality.

Photos: Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The actress had her bridal shower on July 26, 2022, and had some close friends in attendance. She left folks in suspense as she kept the identity of her husband-to-be a secret but finally unveiled the lucky man who was to take her to the altar.

More information regarding her wedding has surfaced as the official date of the much-anticipated ceremony has been brought to light. According to an invitation card that has made rounds on social media, the wedding will take place on July 28, 2022, in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The news has left fans and well-wishers of Tracey excited as they wished her well and looked forward to the event.

Social Media Reacts To Tracey Boakye Getting Married

Vanvica congratulated the actress:

East legon land lady, Congrats... ❤️❤️❤️

her_ladyship_adasi said:

Aswear congratulations @tracey_boakye

iamontoes_jenny also wrote:

Aww this is beautiful ❤️

Tracey Boakye's Bridal Shower: Video of What Went Down At The Star-Studded Event Pops

In a related article, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye's bridal shower was held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Kumasi.

The night was filled with loads of fun, and the decor was nothing but elegant and star-struck.

Many have been left in awe of the effort Tracey Boakye put into the decor and organising such a plush bridal shower.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh