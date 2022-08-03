Serwaa Amihere's mother celebrates her birthday on August 3, 2022, and her award-winning broadcaster daughter honoured her on Instagram

She thanked her mother for loving her and her younger sister unconditionally and hoped that they've made her proud as she celebrates her special day

Many have been taken aback by the resemblance she shares with her daughter, Serwaa and how the beauty runs in the family

Serwaa Amihere's mother, Lydia Tetteh, is a true definition of beauty and elegance. The mother of two celebrates her birthday on August 3, a day after her second daughter, MamiOhMyHair, celebrated hers.

Serwaa Amihere and Mother. Photo Source: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

To mark her mother's birthday, the Award-winning broadcaster and producer took to her officially verified Instagram page to share an adorable picture of her mother, Lydia Tetteh.

She wished her mother a happy birthday and thanked her for loving her and her sister without bounds. In jest, she added that one of her mother's friends would probably see the post and share it with her.

She then quizzed her mother whether she and her younger sister, MamiOhMyHair, are making her proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Captioning the photo, she wrote,

Happy birthday to my mother. Thank you for loving us, unconditionally. I’m sure one of her friends will show her this. Love you so much, mama. We hope we’re making you proud❤️

The birthday celebrant was clad in black and gold to celebrate her special day. she wore a golden headgear and a black dress which had golden leave stripes.

Her infectious smile brightened her look and this made people liken the smile to that of her famous daughter, Serwaa Amihere.

Many awestruck by resemblance between Serwaa Amihere and her mother

arabakoomson said:

You look like her oooo! Happy birthday to your beautiful mom❤️

symply__adwoa said:

You're her photocopy. So pretty

milkadmiral commented:

Oh my..u look so alike❤️❤️❤️

kukiethemakeupgirl said:

Mama Lee we love you ❤️❤️

mzz__lawson commented:

Happy birthday mummy wishing you long life and prosperity in good health

its_hills_ said:

Your twin

airwurah_adwoa commented:

The resemblance ❤️Mama is damnnnnnprettiest

eunee_the_boss said:

Ehe she is just as beautiful as u♥️♥️♥️happiest birthday mama

Serwaa Amihere's Sister Serves Sizzling Looks On 30th Birthday, Receives Huge Surprise

Serwaa Amihere's sister, MamiOhMyHair, celebrates her birthday on August 2, 2022, and she dropped some dazzling photos to mark her special day.

MamiOhMyHair is a beauty mogul who is the Co-founder of the hair business @oh_my_hairr with her sister, Serwaa Amihere, who doubles as a journalist.

Sharing the photos on her official Instagram page to celebrate her 30th birthday, she captioned the post,

Happy blessed birthday to me #leoseason

