Ghanaian musician, Gyakie, has hinted at a possible collaboration with multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste, Davido

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram page of Gyakie, they were seen listening to the song and putting things together to make it perfect

Many people are excited about the yet-to-released song and some applaud Gyakie for another breakthrough in her music career

Thriving Ghanaian musician, Gyakie, has been spotted working on an upcoming song with popular Nigerian singer, Davido.

Gyakie And Davido. Photo Source: @gyakie_ @davido

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video snippet on her official Instagram page, she said,

Gyakie x Davido. 22ND JULY. MY DIARY EP.

In the video, Gyakie is seen sitting next to Davido around the table with the producer of the song, Jay Weathers and AJ, as they mixed and fine tuned the song.

MEanwhile, Gyakie has released the track list for her upcoming Extended Play (EP). The EP contains 6 songs and so far it features her fans as well as international and multiple award-winning Nigerian singer, Davido.

The EP is titled 'My Diary' and the songs on it are; Audience, Far Away, For My Baby, Flames, Something and Waka Waka.

Some Reactions From Social Media

Many have gotten excited and have seen this as another breakthrough move for the budding songstress.

sirbanko commented:

Hmmmm mmmmm

fameye_music said:

Give

amount_dollar commented:

Soar Higher #GYAKIE

wesley.black_ said:

Can’t wait ❤️❤️

w.cyril_

Can't wait for this one❤️❤️❤️❤️

m.e.a.l.z commented:

Song bird INDEED ❤️

manuels_trendz

The world is not ready for this heat❤️go higher dear

Source: YEN.com.gh