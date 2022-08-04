Actor Aaron Adatsi and his baby mama Eyram celebrated their son Ronny Junior's birthday on Wednesday, August 3

The famous YOLO star and the mother of his child posed with their boy in multiple photos for the gram

Entertainment personalities and fans took to the comment section to celebrate Adatsi's son as they wished the boy well

Actor Aaron Adatsi, famed for his role as Cyril in the popular YOLO series, and his baby mama Eyram, marked their son Ronny Junior's birthday on Wednesday, August 3.

The pair posed with their cute son in several photos and splashed the images on social media to celebrate the boy.

In one of the shots, the actor was photographed with his son sitting on his neck for the camera.

Photos of Aaron Adatsi, his son, and their baby mama. Credit: _its_eyramgh/iamaaronadatsi

Source: Instagram

The actor and his baby mama posed with their son with Aaron carrying the child in his arms in a playful family moment in another shot.

Captioning the images, he wrote:

''729+1 young . We’re with you every step of the way. So help us, God. Love you boy.''

Entertainment personalities and fans have celebrated Aaron Adatsi's son as they wished the boy well.

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react

Actor Adjeteyanang commented:

''Hey! Happy birthday to the little guy! And God grant you both grace to nurture him to be what God wants him to be. Bless you, all!''

Actor Princedavidosei commented:

''Fam God bless you, godson ❤️.''

Its_eyramgh said:

''Happy birthday, baby! Brother Kojo.''

Peterritchiegh commented:

''Happy birthday to Jnr Adatsi.''

6_lashes said:

''Happy birthday to the baby boy.''

Kobbycash commented:

''Chop life daddy.''

Itx_mina said:

''Ouuu happy birthday to your boy.''

Mizfaibil commented:

''Happy happy happy birthday little angel ❤️❤️❤️may God bless you abundantly.''

Triciavillas said:

''Happy birthday, lil bunny.''

Edem.bee commented:

''This is beautiful is the second slide for me.''

